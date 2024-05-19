Iran rescuers try to reach helicopter involved in an 'incident' while accompanying president

Rescuers in Iran are trying to reach a helicopter involved in "an incident" while traveling with an entourage including President Ebrahim Raisi, state television reported Sunday.

There was no immediate elaboration on what happened to the helicopter, nor who was on board. Semiofficial news agencies offered varying explanations for what was happening.

Iran flies a variety of helicopters in the country, but international sanctions make it difficult to obtain parts for them. Its military air fleet also largely dates back to before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

