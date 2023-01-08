Israeli national falls to death in Georgia, authorities confirm

The Foreign Ministry said Sunday that an Israeli national fell to his death while on a trip in the country of Georgia last week.

According to the ministry, an investigation into the 30-year-old man's death was launched by the Georgian police.

2 View gallery Georgia ( Photo: Shutterstock )

The ministry added that the Israeli Embassy in Georgia was informed of the man’s death by Georgia’s Foreign Ministry and had made contact with the man’s family in Israel in order to inform them of his death.

This is not the first time Israeli nationals found their deaths while vacationing in the former Soviet Republic country.

In another case in 2016, an Israeli family visiting Georgia lost two children in a car accident when their vehicle flipped over and fell into a ditch on the side of the road.

Georgia had become a popular Israeli tourist hotspot ever since it became independent from Soviet Russia in 1991 due to its rich cultural heritage, popular tracking trips, and world-famous botanical gardens.

The incident marks the second death of Israeli nationals abroad since the start of 2023. Last week, 23-year-old Dylan Grimberg was pronounced dead following a New Year's Eve party in Mexico.