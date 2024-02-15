Death of Gaza hostage abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz announced

Kibbutz Nir Oz on Thursday announced the death of Yair (Yaya) Yaakov, 59, who was murdered on October 7 and whose body is being held in Gaza by Hamas.

The kibbutz announcement states that "Yair worked in the garage of Kibbutz Alumim. He was a humble, simple man who loved family, land and music."

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >

More stories:

At the headquarters of the hostages' families, they said that he was "a family man with a huge heart who was always ready to help everyone. Yair was always energetic. Ever since childhood, he loved to enjoy life, listen to music, sit with a cold beer in the sun. A person who is always surrounded by many friends. An oldest brother, who always guarded and protected his little brothers with ease and blessing, and a father who cares for and loves his children."

2 View gallery Meirav Tal and Yair (Yaya) Yaakov ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

He left behind three children: Or, 17; Yigal, 13; and Shir, 21; and his partner, Merav Tal. His two young sons and his partner were kidnapped from the kibbutz on October 7, and were released as part of the hostage deal.

Or and Yigal were released on the 52nd day of captivity and returned to Israel; Merav Tal was released the following day.

Yair and Merav were in their bomb shelter and struggled against the terrorists' attempts to infiltrate it; the two children were at a nearby house in the kibbutz at the time.

Merav left a voice message on her family's Whatsapp chat at the time of their abduction:

2 View gallery Yair Yaakov and his two sons, Or, 17; Yigal, 13;

“They're inside the house, they fired at us in the room. Yaya, he held the door. They're inside the house, yelling ‘Ahmed, Ahmed.’ Help me, they shot us, Yaya's hurt. Call the police.”