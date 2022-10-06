Israel preparing for potential escalation in north as Lebanon talks derail

Israeli forces are preparing for a potential escalation of tensions along its border with Lebanon as U.S.-mediated indirect negotiations over the maritime border between the countries hit a snag.

During the weekly situation assessment, Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Thursday instructed the military to increase operational readiness — both offensive and defensive — in the country's north.

2 View gallery Karish gas field, Benny Gantz ( Photo: EPA, AFP )

IDF Chief of the General Staff Aviv Kochavi, Defense Ministry Director-General Amir Eshel, and Head of the IDF Operations Directorate Major General Aharon Haliva also participated in the meeting.

Lebanon's Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist group is "digging in" along the UN-recognized Blue Line demarcation separating the two countries, former U.S. assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker said in a recent interview.

The chances of an Israeli-Hezbollah confrontation "still remain very high" despite the advancement of the maritime border agreement, he said.

2 View gallery Prime Minister Yair Lapid ( Photo: Amit Shabi )

Israeli ministers were meeting about the draft proposal on Thursday evening, with Prime Minister Yair Lapid earlier in the day rejecting Lebanon's proposed changes to the deal addressing a disputed Mediterranean gas field.

"Prime Minister Yair Lapid was briefed on the substantive changes Lebanon was seeking to make to the agreement and instructed his negotiating team to reject them," a senior official said.

"Lapid said Israel would not compromise on its economic and security interests, even if it meant no deal would be reached anytime soon," he said.



