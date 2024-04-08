Far-right allies warn Netanyahu won't continue as PM without Rafah incursion

Amid reports on progress in cease-fire negotiations and IDF scaling down its presence in the Gaza Strip, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Monday placed an ultimatum on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to continue the war against Hamas.

"If the prime minister decides to end the war without a broad attack on Rafah in order to defeat Hamas, he will not have a mandate to continue serving as prime minister," Ben-Gvir posted on X.

