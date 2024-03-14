Israeli terrorist in southern stabbing attack was raised in Gaza

The Israeli terrorist who murdered 51-year old Command Sergeant Major Uri Moyal in a stabbing attack in the south of Israel was raised in Gaza until the age of 18 and just four years ago moved to Israel.
Read more:
Fadi Abu Eltaif, a resident of the Bedouin city of Rahat, was born to an Israeli mother and a Palestinian father from the Gaza Strip.
His victim was transported to Soroka Hospital as emergency medical teams were fighting for his life but later succumbed to his wounds. Another 65-year old man who was also hurt in the attack was also hospitalized. Eltaif was shot and killed on the scene.
"We were sitting together, eating at a coffee shop, when suddenly we heard screaming coming from the entrance," an eye witness said soon after the attack. "We thought it was a fight, but quickly realized it was more serious. About 20 people ran out and lay on the floor. A few seconds later, there we heard several gunshots. I always wondered what I'd do in case of an attack."
"We arrived with large forces, encountered much commotion, and found a man about 50 years old near one of the stores, unconscious with multiple penetrating traumas," the Magen David Adom emergency medic said. "We immediately transported him to a MDA intensive care ambulance and evacuated him to the hospital in critical condition while performing life-saving measures."
The attack comes amid tension compounded by the war and the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.