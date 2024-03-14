Israeli terrorist in southern stabbing attack was raised in Gaza

Fadi Abu Eltaif, resident of the Bedouin city of Rahat was born to an Israeli mother and a Palestinian father living in the Gaza Strip, moved to Israel 4 years ago

The Israeli terrorist who murdered 51-year old Command Sergeant Major Uri Moyal in a stabbing attack in the south of Israel was raised in Gaza until the age of 18 and just four years ago moved to Israel.
Fadi Abu Eltaif, a resident of the Bedouin city of Rahat, was born to an Israeli mother and a Palestinian father from the Gaza Strip.
Aftermath of the stabbing attack in southern Israel on Thursday
His victim was transported to Soroka Hospital as emergency medical teams were fighting for his life but later succumbed to his wounds. Another 65-year old man who was also hurt in the attack was also hospitalized. Eltaif was shot and killed on the scene.
"We were sitting together, eating at a coffee shop, when suddenly we heard screaming coming from the entrance," an eye witness said soon after the attack. "We thought it was a fight, but quickly realized it was more serious. About 20 people ran out and lay on the floor. A few seconds later, there we heard several gunshots. I always wondered what I'd do in case of an attack."
Aftermath of the stabbing attack in southern Israel on Thursday
"We arrived with large forces, encountered much commotion, and found a man about 50 years old near one of the stores, unconscious with multiple penetrating traumas," the Magen David Adom emergency medic said. "We immediately transported him to a MDA intensive care ambulance and evacuated him to the hospital in critical condition while performing life-saving measures."
The attack comes amid tension compounded by the war and the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
