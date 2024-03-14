How a tip to the Shin Bet saved the lives of dozens of soldiers in Gaza

L. was on duty that Saturday evening, with N., when a call came in warning that terrorists were underground in the area. The caller said they had been there for the past three days, just below the temporary encampment of the troops and were planning to come out through a shaft and attack the force.

L. was on duty that Saturday evening, with N., when a call came in warning that terrorists were underground in the area. The caller said they had been there for the past three days, just below the temporary encampment of the troops and were planning to come out through a shaft and attack the force.

L. was on duty that Saturday evening, with N., when a call came in warning that terrorists were underground in the area. The caller said they had been there for the past three days, just below the temporary encampment of the troops and were planning to come out through a shaft and attack the force.

"I quickly understood there was going to possibly be a massive attack within minutes. We searched for the opening to the shaft, limited the possibility to four points, one of them directly in the center of the where the soldiers had pitched their tents," L. explained.

"I quickly understood there was going to possibly be a massive attack within minutes. We searched for the opening to the shaft, limited the possibility to four points, one of them directly in the center of the where the soldiers had pitched their tents," L. explained.

"I quickly understood there was going to possibly be a massive attack within minutes. We searched for the opening to the shaft, limited the possibility to four points, one of them directly in the center of the where the soldiers had pitched their tents," L. explained.