How a tip to the Shin Bet saved the lives of dozens of soldiers in Gaza

L. was on duty that Saturday evening, with N., when a call came in warning that terrorists were underground in the area. The caller said they had been there for the past three days, just below the temporary encampment of the troops and were planning to come out through a shaft and attack the force.
"I quickly understood there was going to possibly be a massive attack within minutes. We searched for the opening to the shaft, limited the possibility to four points, one of them directly in the center of the where the soldiers had pitched their tents," L. explained.
A., a member of the Shin Bet who was on military reserve duty, was saved along with his platoon mates thanks the L. and N.'s quick response. "We received the intelligence that a terror squad was heading our way and left the encampment. At 4 a.m. I heard gunfire from there and, two or three minutes later, an explosion. If we had not been warned, we would have been asleep and the attack would have resulted in 20 or 30 of us killed," he said.
"When I came out of Gaza and returned to work at the Shin Bet, I went first to find L. and N. I wanted to see who it was that saved our lives."
The three got together with others from the reservists' platoon. "During this war we've has so many moments of frustration. But this one made me realize the importance of saving even one life. This time we saved dozens," L. said.