Obama says he avoids political news. 'I frankly watch sports, mostly'

Former U.S. President Barack Obama avoids political news, according to his latest statements. "I frankly watch sports, mostly. Because it feels like everything is slash and burn," Obama said according to an Axios report, speaking at a Biden campaign fundraiser in Los Angeles with social media influencers present.

Obama acknowledged that young, progressive creators may be skeptical of Biden, who is 19 years older than him, but believes Biden stands for the basic values that young progressives believe in.

Obama said disagreements are expected in a diverse country like the U.S., and while Biden may not always be agreed with, just like Obama wasn't always agreed with, he urges creators to find common ground and engage viewers in a non-boring way.

"Let's face it: I think a lot of the people who watch you, listen to you, who are fans of you — a lot of times they feel turned off by the political discourse," Obama said.

Biden's campaign struggles to attract young people and progressives for the 2024 election. Obama called on young, progressive content creators to support Biden.

