Biden administration more determined than ever to secure hostage deal in Cairo

Hamas is expected to make significant concessions in hostage talks held in Cairo, sources familiar with the details of the negotiations told Ynet on Monday.

The urgency of the situation has been underscored by the United States, which, according to the sources, "has taken off the gloves" and is pushing forcefully for a resolution, highlighting the critical stakes involved.

These comments were made in light of the arrival of the Israeli team in Cairo, Egypt. Their mission was to reignite negotiations for a prisoner exchange deal. The Israeli War Cabinet significantly expanded the mandate of the Israeli team, in line with U.S. President Joe Biden's request.

Sunday evening, Hamas announced that its delegation had arrived in Cairo to meet with Egyptian spy chief Abbas Kamel. The goal of this meeting was to reach an agreement that would lead to a complete cessation of war, withdrawal of IDF forces, the return of the displaced to their homes, reconstruction of the Gaza Strip and prisoner exchanges.

"The head of the CIA is expected to present a plan," said the sources involved in the deal. "The U.S. is the godfather of the event, it is the spearhead, and it is not willing for anything less than a prisoner exchange deal and a cease-fire. There is massive American pressure on Qatar and Egypt to exert pressure and threats on Hamas."

The sources also mentioned that the Americans are weary of the stalling tactics employed by all parties involved, and they are eager to see a deal materialize. This is the first step in their broader plan, which aligns with the Americans' discussions with Saudi Arabia about normalization with Israel.

In Washington, the desired outcome is for normalization to emerge from a cease-fire and a deal. The Americans are under time pressure due to President Biden's upcoming presidential election campaign. Another piece in their strategic plan is an arrangement in Lebanon. The sources noted, "The Americans are worried about what is happening in the north, and are afraid that an Iranian retaliation for the assassination of Revolutionary Guards in Damascus, attributed to Israel, will escalate the situation in the region."

A high-ranking Egyptian official announced last night that "progress has been made in the talks in Cairo and there is agreement on the main issues between all parties," according to reports from Egyptian media outlets. The report also stated that the delegations from Hamas and Qatar have left Egypt but plan to return in two days to finalize the terms of the agreement. The Israeli and American teams will also depart Cairo in the forthcoming hours, with consultation talks between the parties set to resume in the next two days.

Contrastingly, Israeli sources stated: "We still see no deal on the horizon. The distance is still substantial and nothing dramatic has happened so far." A high-ranking Israeli official further added, "Patience is required; there is potential, but we are not there yet."

Yesterday, U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Jack Lew, accompanied Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on a visit to a situation room located in the south. This room, set up by the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, facilitates operations with international organizations delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The objective of this joint visit was to convey a message: The White House recognizes who is driving matters behind the scenes and is clear about who they wish to see alongside the American ambassador. Despite President Biden's stern conversation with Prime Minister Netanyahu last week, the American Ambassador's actions suggest that there are cooperative elements within the Israeli government.

As previously mentioned, the cabinet approved the expansion of the mandate given to the negotiating team that traveled to Cairo. An Israeli source disclosed that the team received a "significant mandate" ahead of a meeting involving Mossad Chief Barnea, CIA Chief William Burns, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and Egyptian Intelligence Chief Kamel.

The war cabinet anticipates another mediation proposal. The Israeli negotiation team was tasked with examining the conditions under which a deal with Hamas could be achieved, and then presenting it to the war cabinet for either approval or rejection.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Sunday morning regarding the issue of the 133 hostages being held captive, stating, "We will not forget the terrible crimes of the Hamas monsters, who still hold our brothers and sisters captive. To date, we have returned 123 hostages, and we are committed to bringing them all home. I made it clear to the international community that there will be no cease-fire without the return of hostages. It simply won't happen, and I commend the fact that the Biden administration clarified that this is still its stance."

He further added, "Israel is not the one preventing a deal, but rather Hamas is. Its extreme demands are designed to bring about a cessation of war and leave it intact. Succumbing to Hamas' demands will allow it to try to repeat the October 7 crimes over and over again."