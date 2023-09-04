Aliyah from France down 60% in 2023

A sharp decline in the number of Jews making aliyah from France and other Western countries has prompted the Aliyah and Integration Ministry to start a program encouraging those who have shown interest in arriving in Israel in these countries in the past to make the move.

In recent months, the ministry has dispatched envoys to the homes of prospective immigrants to assist them in advancing their aliyah process to Israel.

New immigrants arriving in Israel

Additionally, a global call center has been established by the Jewish Agency, with dedicated representatives reaching out to Jews in France who have begun their aliyah process within the last five years but have yet to complete it. This initiative is aimed at increasing the number of new immigrants from France following the recent decline in numbers.

There have also been plans announced to attract students from France for engineering and pre-medical degree programs in Israel, specifically targeting young individuals from France at Ariel University, as well as a program for completing their master's degree in Israel.

"A changing reality"

According to data from the Aliyah and Integration Ministry and the Jewish Agency, approximately 700 French olim arrived in Israel from January to the end of July this year, representing a 60% decrease compared to the same time last year. Both the ministry and the Jewish Agency believe there is still significant potential for aliyah from France.

Studies conducted within the Jewish community suggest that a substantial percentage of France's half-million Jews have considered or are considering immigrating to Israel at some point in their lives.

Additionally, around 8,000 individuals from France started the aliyah process with the Jewish Agency between 2019 and the end of 2022 but did not complete it, making them potential candidates for arriving in Israel. This number also includes many individuals who expressed interest in making aliyah in 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jewish prayer in a synagogue in Paris

"The decline in the number of olim from France and Western countries requires us to think outside the box and invest heavily in encouraging aliyah and facilitating it for potential olim from these countries,” Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer said.

“We’re very interested in French Jews making aliyah to Israel and believe that we can succeed in increasing the number of olim,” he added. “To accomplish this, the Aliyah and Integration Ministry is adapting its absorption programs for olim from Western countries."

Jewish Agency Chairman Doron Almog said: "The Jewish Agency is always working to encourage aliyah to Israel from all countries worldwide, including France.”