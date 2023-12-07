Ben & Jerry's official posts justification of Hamas massacre

Ben & Jerry's board of directors chair Anuradha Mittal strikes again. She tweeted earlier this week on the X platform that "When people are occupied, Resistance is justified!" She also tweeted the slogan "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," which was deemed antisemitic by X owner, Elon Musk and is generally understood to be a call for the destruction of the state of Israel.

Ben & Jerry's board of directors chair Anuradha Mittal strikes again. She tweeted earlier this week on the X platform that "When people are occupied, Resistance is justified!" She also tweeted the slogan "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," which was deemed antisemitic by X owner, Elon Musk and is generally understood to be a call for the destruction of the state of Israel.

Ben & Jerry's board of directors chair Anuradha Mittal strikes again. She tweeted earlier this week on the X platform that "When people are occupied, Resistance is justified!" She also tweeted the slogan "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," which was deemed antisemitic by X owner, Elon Musk and is generally understood to be a call for the destruction of the state of Israel.