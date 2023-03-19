Coalition mulls introducing changes to judicial overhaul

Leaders of the parties in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition are expected to meet on Sunday, to discuss possible changes to their proposed judicial overhaul, amid 11 weeks of mass public opposition.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The coalition is likely to postpone most aspects of their plan to a later date, and only advance the changes to the makeup of the committee that selects judges.

3 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with MK Simcha Rothman in the Knesset ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

Opposition leaders including former Justice Minister Gideon Saar said the government was not interested in substantive changes and was only preparing to attempt to fool the public by spinning words.

The chair of the Constitution, Law, Justice Committee who continued his push to prepare legislation for a final vote in the plenum, hinted that changes were not expected.

3 View gallery Simcha Rothman ( Photo: Amit Shabi )

"Do you believe everything you hear in the media?" he asked an opposition lawmaker who suggested the committee should wait to see what the outcome of the meeting of party leaders' would be.

The committee's legal adviser Gur Bligh, spoke out against the law proposed by Rothman that will pass with the coalition's majority.

3 View gallery Gur Bligh ( Photo: Yoav Dudkevitch )

He noted that Israel would not have the checks and balances on the government's power, in place, after the bill passes its final vote.

Rothman told opposition members that they could have proposed changes to the law but did not. He said there would be some wording changes, as is common at this stage of legislation.







