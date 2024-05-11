Far-right activists threaten to add fuel to Malmo fire

Despite Eurovision's goal of uniting through music, Malmo appears to be uniting through hatred. Various groups have assembled in Malmo to express their hatred of another group. Recently, radical right-wing groups have joined the storm to oppose the pro-Palestinians, bolstered by anarchists from the entire European left, who have come to protest against Israel.

Anti-Israel protest in Malmo ( Video: Zeev Avrahami )





Rasmus Paludan is a Danish-Swedish politician with a long history of burning Qurans. Facing the Danish Foreign Ministry in Copenhagen, he said that he burned the book to express his thoughts about this book and also about people who come to Sweden and think they can impose their way of life and religion on them. After his successful Quran-burning tour in Easter two years ago, and the adoption of his then-considered racist immigration policy by centrist parties, he no longer burns books.

2 View gallery Anti-Israel protest in Malmo ( Photo: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger )

He said that Denmark is much more progressive in its treatment of radical Islam, as they went through with gentrification, abolished ghettos, and tightened immigration policies. Paludan promises that the protesters wouldn't dare raise their heads and try to declare ownership of the city, as they are doing in Sweden now.

He claims Sweden chose to hold Eurovision in Malmo despite knowing what the city symbolizes. He added the Swedes tell themselves that Malmo is the world of the future, where the West meets the East. However, with all the violence, crime, and gang warfare, he said they believe their own lie and can't see the truth.

2 View gallery Crossroad in Malmo painted with colors of Palestinian flag ( Photo: Johan Nilsson, AFP )

He won't be coming to Sweden. The authorities said they would arrest him on the spot because his presence poses a danger to public order and they cannot guarantee his safety. The Swedish police also asked him to stop marching with Israeli flags in Muslim neighborhoods or near pro-Palestinian demonstrations. Paludan and another activist indicated they are ready for action, and hinted they can go anytime.

The activist texted me an address where I met three other activists, two Danes and a Finn. They have dozens of people waiting for action in Malmo. They said that this is their celebration, their music festival. According to them, now is the time they can become as violent as the current protests. One of the activists promises that if the protest is peaceful, their side will be peaceful.

However, they have prepared dozens of Qurans wrapped in bacon and other parts made of pig to infuriate the Muslims participating in the protests. Eurovision has never been this incendiary.