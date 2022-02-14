Palestinian killed in clashes with IDF on West Bank

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian during a clash in the West Bank as troops prepared to demolish the home of a man accused of killing an Israeli in a shooting attack, the Palestinian Health Ministry and witnesses said on Monday.

The fighting erupted late on Sunday in the village of Silat al-Harithiya, home to a Palestinian who has been detained and charged with the fatal shooting on a car, near the illegal outpost of Homesh on Dec. 16.

Witnesses said soldiers and Palestinian gunmen exchanged fire after the troops arrived to carry out the demolition. The Israeli military said it would destroy a floor of the home where the assailant had lived.

Hundreds of Palestinians threw rocks and petrol bombs at the soldiers, who responded with "riot dispersal equipment and also fired at gunmen they had spotted", the Israeli military said, without confirming the fatality.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, one Palestinian was killed and 10 were wounded.