Iran claims success, TV shows month old Texas fire as aftermath

Iranian television claimed on Sunday that its strike on Israel caused extensive damage. Images of a fire in Texas that occurred last month, were presented as "the result of the Iranian attack."

Iranians celebrated the attack. Celebrations also took place in Beirut where Iran's proxy Hezbollah is located.

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said earlier that the vast majority of the over 200 missiles and drones launched in Iran, failed to reach Israeli air space and that only slight damage was sustained in a military base in the South.

1 View gallery Iranians celebrate missile, drone attack of Israel ( Photo: Atta Kenare / AFP )

Most of the fire from Iran was intercepted with the help of the U.S., Britain and Jordan as well as Israel's air defenses and air force jets.

Iran earlier warned countries in the region against not to cooperate with Israel saying Tehran will firmly respond to any country that "opens its airspace or territory for attacks on Iran by Israel", Iran's semi-official Mehr news agency reported on Sunday.