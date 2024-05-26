At least 1 dead in IDF drone strike in South Lebanon

Lebanese, Saudi media say the attack was a targeted killing carried out by Israel while Hezbollah fires dozens of rockets at Western and Upper Galilee 

Lior Ben Ari, Yair Kraus, Yoav Zitun|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Rocket attack
Drone strike
Hezbollah
Lebanon


Drone strike in South Lebanon

At least one person was killed in an IDF drone strike on South Lebanon on Sunday near the UNIFIL base in Naqoura, according to reports in Lebanese and Saudi media outlets.
At the same time, sirens sounded repeatedly in the West Galilee region after rocket and missile fire targeted the Upper Galilee earlier. Dozens of rockets and two anti-tank missiles were fired but no injuries were reported in any of the attacks.
2 View gallery
זירת התקיפה ב בא-נאקורה שבדרום לבנוןזירת התקיפה ב בא-נאקורה שבדרום לבנון
זירת התקיפה ב בא-נאקורה שבדרום לבנון
The IDF said its Air Force launched strikes overnight on Hezbollah military structures and infrastructure in the area of Khiam and Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon.
2 View gallery
לחימה בגזרת הצפוןלחימה בגזרת הצפון
Fire breaks out after Hezbollah fire on Metula
(Photo: Rabih Daher / AFP)
The military also said IDF artillery struck in the areas of Khiam, Houla, Markaba and Kfarkela in southern Lebanon.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""