At least 1 dead in IDF drone strike in South Lebanon

At least one person was killed in an IDF drone strike on South Lebanon on Sunday near the UNIFIL base in Naqoura, according to reports in Lebanese and Saudi media outlets.
At the same time, sirens sounded repeatedly in the West Galilee region after rocket and missile fire targeted the Upper Galilee earlier. Dozens of rockets and two anti-tank missiles were fired but no injuries were reported in any of the attacks.
The IDF said its Air Force launched strikes overnight on Hezbollah military structures and infrastructure in the area of Khiam and Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon.
The military also said IDF artillery struck in the areas of Khiam, Houla, Markaba and Kfarkela in southern Lebanon.