Man stabbed in attack at Be'er Sheva central bus station

A man was stabbed in the central bus station in Be'er Sheva in a suspected terror attack. The attacker was neutralized. The victim in the stabbing is reported to be a soldier.

An eyewitness said that "a terrorist came with a knife and stabbed a soldier. Other soldiers came and shot him."

Site of stabbing attack in in Be'er Sheva

Video from the scene shows the great panic at the central station, after the stabbing and shooting.