Tel Aviv high school principal questioned by police after report of relationships with minors

A Tel Aviv high school principal was questioned by police on Wednesday after reports surfaced that he had had sexual relationships with minors, including a 17-year-old male student.

Hebrew-language media reports claimed that Udi Klein, principal of the Tel Aviv School of Arts, was in a romantic relationship with the minor, who was enrolled in a different school, but ended the affair for fear it would be revealed. So far, no complaints have been filed with the police against Klein, and he was investigated on the basis of media reports alone.

Klein announced on Monday he was going on leave after the affair came to light. He did not deny the affair with the 17-year-old minor, and even claimed he did not see anything wrong with that.

Klein, who also corresponded with another 16-year-old boy, said this week, "He was not my student, I didn't do anything wrong and I don't think there was anything wrong." Education Ministry officials said that "it's odd that he doesn't understand the problem, it's very disturbing."

On Monday, before announcing his leave, Klein consulted with a lawyer. Two weeks ago, Klein spoke at a demonstration against the government’s judicial reform and warned of the "disintegration of the fundamental values of Israeli society."

He said that he sees no fault in his conduct. "This particular story is not related to my role and there is nothing in it that seems improper to me," he said. When confronted about the age gap between himself and the minor, he said, "An adult high school student. I don't know what to say. I don't think there was anything improper about our relationship."

Klein was a member of an advisory team established by LGBT youth movement IGY following high-profile sexual harassment cases in the LGBT community. According to parents' testimonies, complaints about a teacher who was convicted of raping a female student were repeatedly covered up at the school under Klein's management.

Following the scandal, the Education Department at the Tel Aviv Municipality issued a statement to students’ parents, highlighting the gravity of the incident. "This is an emotionally distressing event for the boys and girls, alumni, staff and for all of you,” the statement read.

“Regardless of legal or criminal investigations, the actions depicted are neither morally nor ethically acceptable and are extremely rare. It is almost certain that your children have been exposed to the case via social media and the news. We advise initiating an age-appropriate dialog with your children that allows you to describe the incident and assist in reorganizing toward what comes next, with thoughts that might help cope. It's vital to stress that such an event is very rare and severe.

“Furthermore, emphasize to your children that if they find themselves in a situation where they feel threatened, endangered, or fearful of emotional, behavioral, or sexual harm, it’s crucial they turn to you, the parents, in any situation so they feel safe and in control amid a complex reality."