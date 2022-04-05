Bennett urges Israelis not to let terrorists disrupt their daily lives

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called Tuesday on all Israelis to return to routine and “feel safe”, despite rising fears of Israeli-Arab violence and last month’s wave of terror attacks that left 11 Israelis dead.

"Terrorist organizations want to disrupt our way of life, I call on the entire Israeli public to go to work, for a walk, to hang out,” said Bennett at the end of a security assessment with security forces in the West Bank, after the start of the holy month of Ramadan and in light of heightened tensions in the area.

4 צפייה בגלריה Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaking after security meetings on Tuesday ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

"So far, the IDF and security forces have thwarted more than 15 attacks and arrested 207 suspects," Bennett said. "In addition, we located more than 400 suspects or people who had links to Islamic State and other extremist organizations.”

“We are determined not to let the wave of terror pass without a response. [We intend] to fix what needs fixing," said the prime minister, who referred to the military’s numerous anti-terror operations over the past few week s.

4 צפייה בגלריה IDF and police troops patrolling in Jaffa amid recent terror wave ( Photo: Meir Turjeman )

"We have determined commanders and fighters who strive to engage the enemy," he said.

“I visited the intelligence units earlier, and with the resourcefulness, brilliance and the fighting spirit of our soldiers, I have no doubt we will win,” he said.

In addition to investing some NIS 180 million for advanced weaponry for security forces, the government has also approved “the formation of a new Border Police Unit,” said Bennett.

4 צפייה בגלריה A deconstructed M-16 rifle seized in Kfar Kana in the Galilee ( Photo: Israel Police )

“There were also years of neglect of the prevalence of illegal weapons, in Arab society, he said. "Israeli governments allowed about a quarter of a million illegal arms to accumulate in Arab society,” added Bennett referring to recent police and military operations to remove such armament off the streets.

The prime minister also vowed to bring back the sense of security for civilians, adding that security forces remain on high alert amid rising Israel-Palestinian tensions.

“Citizens will resume their routine, but our defense establishment is obligated to restore the sense of security.”

4 צפייה בגלריה People hauling bodies in the Ukrainian city of Bucha ( Photo: AFP )

Bennett condemned the rampant murder of civilians documented in the Ukrainian town of Bucha but stopped short of accusing Russian forces of warcrimes.