Border Police troops kill 3 Palestinian militants in West Bank gun battle

IDF forces killed three Palestinian militants in a firefight in the West Bank early Saturday, raising fears of further escalation of violence during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Border Police fighters came under fire as they attempted to arrest suspected militants in the Jenin area in the northern West Bank, the police said, adding that four Israeli fighters were wounded in the fire exchange, one of them seriously.

3 צפייה בגלריה An archive picture showing an IDF fighter during an operation in the West Bank ( Photo: IDF )

The Shin Bet domestic security agency added that the three terrorists were "ticking time bombs" who were responsible for at least one terror shooting against Israeli forces in the West Bank and were planning to carry out several additional attacks in the immediate future.

The Shin Bet added that the terrorists were under surveillance in the hours leading to the clash, and that several firearms and grenades were found in their possession, including at least one automatic rifle branded with an IDF insignia.

3 צפייה בגלריה The automatic rifle found in the possession of the terrorists ( Photo: Israel Police )

Live videos by witnesses on social media showed a crowed of Palestinians inspecting the scene of the clashes in the West Bank village of Arraba, which is closely affiliated with Islamic Jihad activity. The street was covered with blood stains and the men chanted slogans calling for revenge.

Palestine TV reported that Israeli forces seized the bodies of the militants.

3 צפייה בגלריה Granades and gun cartridges found at the terrorists' possession

The operation and subsequent clash on Saturday comes in the wake of increased security tensions after several Palestinian assailants killed 11 Israelis in the span of one week in a number of separate attacks across the country.

Saturday marks the start of Ramadan, a month of dawn-to-dusk fasting, prayer and religious devotion for hundreds of millions of Muslims around the world , which has often been a period of increased friction and confrontation between Palestinians and Israeli security forces.

On Friday, a Palestinian man was killed by troops in the West Bank city of Hebron , during clashes that erupted after mosque prayers. The Israeli military said its forces shot a Palestinian who threw a firebomb at them.

Israeli, Palestinian and Jordanian leaders have held a flurry of talks in recent weeks, and Israel has made a series of goodwill gestures, all aimed at calming tensions ahead of Ramadan.