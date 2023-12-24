Books and guns: IDF raids school in northern Gaza and uncovers Hamas weaponry, terrorists

Read more:
Images released by the IDF show assault rifles, ammunition clips, explosive charges, RPGs, grenades and media devices.
The IDF says the raid conducted by the 401st Brigade combat group and Shayetet 13 was executed based on intelligence gathered by the Israeli defense establishment. The apprehended terrorists were transported to Israel for interrogation.
The school where the Hamas weapons were found, is adjacent to mosques and residential buildings, a testament to Hamas' cynical use of the local population as human shields.
A Shayetet 13 officer posted a video clip recorded inside the school, showing the variety of Hamas munitions seized on site, in close proximity to Palestinian civilians.
"Following the evacuation of the civilians, we discovered a wide array of munitions hidden among their belongings. Weapons, ammunition, laptops, explosive charges and grenade launchers," according to the officer.