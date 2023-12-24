Books and guns: IDF raids school in northern Gaza and uncovers Hamas weaponry, terrorists

Troops discover school in the Gaza City neighborhood of Sheikh Radwan houses a wide array of rifles, grenade launchers and explosive charges, and eliminate a nearby terrorist squad

Yoav Zitun|
A targeted raid on a school in the Gaza City neighborhood of Sheikh Radwan led to the elimination of a Hamas terrorist squad and uncovered a trove of hundreds of weapons and munitions, according to the IDF spokesperson. << Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Images released by the IDF show assault rifles, ammunition clips, explosive charges, RPGs, grenades and media devices.
IDF troops find Hamas weapons cache hidden in Gaza City school-turned-shelter
(IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
The IDF says the raid conducted by the 401st Brigade combat group and Shayetet 13 was executed based on intelligence gathered by the Israeli defense establishment. The apprehended terrorists were transported to Israel for interrogation.
2 View gallery
תיעוד: פעילות צוות הקרב של חטיבה 401 וכוחות שייטת 13 במרחב שייח' רדואןתיעוד: פעילות צוות הקרב של חטיבה 401 וכוחות שייטת 13 במרחב שייח' רדואן
Some of the seized munitions
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
The school where the Hamas weapons were found, is adjacent to mosques and residential buildings, a testament to Hamas' cynical use of the local population as human shields.
2 View gallery
תיעוד: פעילות צוות הקרב של חטיבה 401 וכוחות שייטת 13 במרחב שייח' רדואןתיעוד: פעילות צוות הקרב של חטיבה 401 וכוחות שייטת 13 במרחב שייח' רדואן
A variety of weapons on full display
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
A Shayetet 13 officer posted a video clip recorded inside the school, showing the variety of Hamas munitions seized on site, in close proximity to Palestinian civilians.
"Following the evacuation of the civilians, we discovered a wide array of munitions hidden among their belongings. Weapons, ammunition, laptops, explosive charges and grenade launchers," according to the officer.
