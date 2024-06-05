Amid speculation, Netanyahu says he doesn't have cancer

Prime Minister's Office issues statement saying Netanyahu is not ill, certainly not with pancreatic cancer, claiming rumors were lies spread by some activists and journalists

Gilad Morag
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed rumors about his health for the first time on Wednesday, as his office clarified: "The prime minister is not ill, and he certainly does not have 'pancreatic cancer'," a terminal disease that generally results in rapid death within a year.
1 View gallery
מליאת הכנסת ביום ה-234 למלחמהמליאת הכנסת ביום ה-234 למלחמה
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
(Photo: Alex Kolomoisky)
A lawsuit filed by Netanyahu against protest activist Gonen Ben-Yitzhak and journalists Ben Caspit and Uri Misgav stated: "In recent weeks, and especially in recent days, the defendants have been spreading false and malicious information about the prime minister, presenting misleading portrayals of his health condition."
"These include vicious, false and severe lies, such as claims that the prime minister has pancreatic cancer and is unfit for office. These statements are entirely false," according to the lawsuit.
Journalist Uri Misgav responded. "I am deeply dismayed to see what the prime minister of Israel is focusing on during a time of war in the south and north, with hostages dying in captivity and soldiers being killed and injured. This is yet another frivolous lawsuit from the Netanyahu family. When it officially reaches me and not just the media, it will receive an appropriate and proper response," he said.
