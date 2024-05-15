Dozens of rockets fired at Mount Meron air traffic control base

Air defenses shooting down Hezbollah rockets over Meron area in northern Israel





Incoming air raid sirens sounded in multiple communities in northern Israel, including Meron, Sasa, Tziv'on, Bar'am, Bar Yohai, Marom HaGalil Regional Center, Gush Halav - Jish, Or HaGanuz, Kfar Hoshen - Safsufa. The attack targeted the Mount Meron air traffic control base.

Earlier, sirens sounded in Kiryat Shmona, Misgav Am, Margaliot, Kfar Giladi, Tel Haia, Sasa, Tziv'on and the Mount Meron Field School. Several anti-tank missiles were reportedly fired toward Kiryat Shmona.

The IDF said that some 60 rocket launches from Lebanon were detected, some intercepted by air defenses, causing minor property damage and no injuries.

Multiple Hezbollah rockets crash in Meron area

This was Hezbollah's first attack on Israel since the targeted killing of senior field commander Hussein Ibrahim Makki on Tuesday.

Shortly after the second volley, the Lebanese network reported that IDF artillery battered targets in the southern Lebanon village of Yaroun.

The Mreom HaGalil Regional Council reported that several rockets crashed in the Meron area. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah's Al Manar network reported that over 30 rockets were fired into Israel in the first barrage, including Burkan short-range ballistic missiles that were fired at the Biranit military camp on the Lebanese border.

Burkan short-range ballistic missile strikes Biranit military camp

Al Jazeera reported that some 40 rockets were fired at "Israeli outposts in the Galilee." Saudi news channel AlHadath reported that some 80 rockets were fired on Galilee communities in two separate volleys.

The Magen David Adom ambulance services said that it did not receive any immediate reports of casualties.