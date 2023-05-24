Diplomat says I am a Jerusalemite although embassy remains in Tel Aviv

Lasha Zhvania, Georgian Republic's ambassador to Israel is the only foreign envoy residing in Jerusalem, apart from the four whose embassies are located there.

2 View gallery Lasha Zhvania, the Ambassador of Georgia to Israel

The diplomat chose to reside in the capital's Malha neighborhood, established in the 5th century as a Georgian Christian village after the king of Georgia at the time sent people to protect the Georgian churches and monasteries that were there.

He himself is Christian, although he has Jewish roots on his mother's side. "For me, Israel is Jerusalem. Everything else is around Jerusalem. I was here for the first time as a 14-year-old boy, and since then, I fell in love," Zhvania, who speaks fluent Hebrew, says.

This is his second term as the Georgian ambassador to Israel. Zhvania does not hesitate even when faced with the question of his homeland: "A few days ago, a friend came and asked, 'Lasha, which city do you love more, Jerusalem or Tbilisi?' I said Jerusalem is the first."

The diplomat said his choice of residence was approved by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tbilisi: "I don't live beyond the Green Line - borders decided in 1949 in as part of the Armistice Agreements - but in the western part of the city. I live in a city that was founded by King David, and I am proud to be here," he said. The Palestinian Authority formally lodged a formal protest with the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs which did not respond.

In a conversation with "Yediot Ahronot," Ynet's sister publication, Zhvania said he does not rule out the relocation of the embassy to Jerusalem. "That's what I recommended to my superiors," he explains, "but it is a decision of the Georgian government, not mine."