Israel fired missiles towards Damascus' countryside, Syrian military says

Syrian air defenses on Saturday intercepted Israeli missiles targeted at sites in the countryside around the capital Damascus and downed some of them, state media said, citing a military statement.

Two soldiers were injured and some material losses occurred, the statement added.

Syria state television reported that air defenses had intercepted "hostile targets launched from the occupied territories" towards the countryside outside the capital Damascus.

Asked about the attack, an Israeli military spokesperson said: "We do not comment on reports in the foreign media."

It was not immediately known what the TV meant by "occupied territories". But Israel, alarmed by Iran's growing regional influence and military presence in Syria, says it has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria to slow down Iranian entrenchment.

Saturday's strikes came days after Syria accused Israel of carrying out an attack in the country's south, without offering details.

Lebanese-based news channel Al Mayadeen reported that the attack was carried out by Israel near the town of Al-Dimass west of the capital and on the way to Beirut, Lebanon.