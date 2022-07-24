'Israeli cell planted explosives at nuclear facility,' Iran media says

Iranian media reported on Sunday that an "Israeli spy ring" was arrested the previous day after planting explosives at a nuclear facility in Isfahan.

Tehran announced on Saturday that it had arrested members of a "spy ring" working for Israel with "powerful explosives" hours before they managed to execute "terror attacks in sensitive sites."

2 View gallery Nuclear facility in Isfahan, Iran ( Photo: EPA )

Iranian news website Nour News, which is affiliated with Iran's Supreme National Security Council, reported that the cell planned to blow up a "sensitive center" in Isfahan province in the center of the country. Isfahan is home to several major nuclear sites, as well as missile bases.

According to other reports, the cell crossed into Iran from Iraq's Kurdistan region after "months of training" in Africa.

Iran's Intelligence Ministry did not specify, however, how many cell members were arrested and did not publish details about their nationality.

Iran often accuses its rivals – including the U.S., Israel and Saudi Arabia – of trying to undermine its rule.

2 View gallery ( Photo: EPA )

In several cases, detainees accused of espionage were executed.

In 2020, Iran executed a man who was convicted of leaking information that allegedly helped the Americans assassinate the commander of the Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guards Qassem Soleimani in an attack at the Baghdad airport in January of that year.

Last month, Iran announced that it would soon prosecute three "Mossad spies" who were arrested in April.