Australia: Shocking details emerge of assault by pro-Palestinian activists

Two pro-Palestinian activists in Australia were charged on Tuesday with kidnapping and assaulting a victim for the perceived crime of being employed by a Jew.

Following the partial lifting of a suppression order, Australian media reported that Laura Allam, 28 and Mohammad Sharab, 37, are accused of abducting an unnamed 31-year-old male, hitting him with a hammer and stomping on his head.

The victim was hospitalized for injuries sustained in the “horrific kidnapping and torture,” a police statement said.

While police haven't yet lifted the gag on the motive behind the attack, the Australian Jewish Association said the motive was antisemitic.

“Well-known anti-Israel activist has been arrested on allegations of arranging kidnap and torture of a man because he worked for a Jew!"

Australia had seen a 700 percent increase in antisemitic incidents in the aftermath of the October 7 atrocities by Hamas.