Hanna Katzir's condition deteriorates after returning from Hamas captivity

Kibbutz Nir OZ resident Hanna Katzir, 76, remains hospitalized in serious condition, her husband was murdered and her son is still in Hamas captivity; 'She is proof that every day in Gaza is a life-threatening situation. The trauma, the hunger and the lack of medical attention caused her heart problems'

Iris Lifshitz Klieger|
Kibbutz Nir Oz issued a statement on Wednesday saying that local resident Hanna Katzir's condition has deteriorated and she is hospitalized in serious condition. This follows her return from Hamas captivity, where her son remains a hostage. Both were taken from their home in Nir Oz and Hanna's husband, Rami, was murdered by Hamas.
Read more:
"Our mother is proof that every day in Gaza is a life-threatening situation. The captives' time is running out. We know in what condition they were kidnapped, but it is impossible to know in what condition they will return," said her family. "The conditions in captivity are not conditions in which humans should live. The trauma, the hunger and the lack of medical treatment caused her heart problems."
3 View gallery
חנה קצירחנה קציר
Hanna Katzir, came back from Gaza in serious condition
"We told her about dad and Elad. As soon as she arrived, she asked, where is dad? We thought a lot about how to do it right, how to say and what to say. She insisted on knowing. When she was kidnapped, she didn't know what happened to them. She didn't know that dad was murdered. We told her, we felt that it was right and that she needed to know as soon as possible," said Katzir's daughter.
3 View gallery
כרמית פלטי קציר (הבת של חנה ואחותו של אלעד) ושקד שי (האחיינית של אלעד)כרמית פלטי קציר (הבת של חנה ואחותו של אלעד) ושקד שי (האחיינית של אלעד)
Karmit Palti-Katzir, Hanna's daughter and Shaked Shai, Elad's niece
(Photo: Abigail Uzi)
"She also asked: 'Where's Elad? Why isn't he here?' She didn't understand why Elad wasn't here with all of us. We told her he was abducted. She is very sad and worried. We tried to comfort her that in the current Holocaust the abducted status of a person is a positive thing, as absurd as it is," she added.
3 View gallery
אלעד קציראלעד קציר
Elad Katzir, still held hostage in Gaza
Katzir a mother of three, and a grandmother of six, for years she cared for the children of Kibbutz Nir Oz with dedication. An elderly woman who requires a walker and life-saving medication, she was kidnapped from her home on October 7 to Gaza.
Comments
