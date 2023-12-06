Hanna Katzir's condition deteriorates after returning from Hamas captivity

Kibbutz Nir Oz issued a statement on Wednesday saying that local resident Hanna Katzir's condition has deteriorated and she is hospitalized in serious condition. This follows her return from Hamas captivity, where her son remains a hostage. Both were taken from their home in Nir Oz and Hanna's husband, Rami, was murdered by Hamas.

"Our mother is proof that every day in Gaza is a life-threatening situation. The captives' time is running out. We know in what condition they were kidnapped, but it is impossible to know in what condition they will return," said her family. "The conditions in captivity are not conditions in which humans should live. The trauma, the hunger and the lack of medical treatment caused her heart problems."

