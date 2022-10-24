Blasts across Damascus as Syria reports fresh Israeli strikes

Two loud blasts were heard across the Syrian capital of Damascus on Monday, in what a state news agency said was "an Israeli attack."

The state news agency SANA said authorities were investigating the source of the blasts.

2 View gallery Traces of smoke over Damascus

If the strike was indeed conducted by Israel, it would be a rare example of strikes during the daytime in Syria, where Israel usually strikes military installations under the cover of darkness.

The Israeli military declined to comment.

Israel has been carrying out strikes for years against what it has described as Iranian and Iran-backed targets in Syria, where Tehran has deployed forces in support of President Bashar al-Assad since the Syrian war began in 2011.

The last alleged Israeli strike in Syria was carried out on Friday , when according to a war monitor, the IDF targeted an assembly line for Iranian drones as well as an elite unit of the Hezbollah terror group.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strike was aimed at members of Hezbollah's Unit 4400, charged with the transport of Iranian weapons from Syria to Lebanon, under the command of Hajj Fadi.

Prior to Friday's strike, there had been a month-long lull in Israeli activity in Syria, rumored to have been sparked by the pressure from Russia.

The strikes are meant to disrupt Iran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon including Hezbollah.