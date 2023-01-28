Asher Natan,14, identified as the 4th victim in Friday's terror attack

Dozens of local worshippers gathered around Natan's house on Saturday evening and lit candles in his memory; The other 3 victims identified are the couple Eli and Natali Mizrachi, Refael Ben Eliyahu, and a Ukrainian worker

Eitan Glickman, Roy Rubinstein, Haim Goldich|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Asher Natan, a 14-year-old boy who lived close by to the Neve Ya'akov synagogue which was attacked, was named the fourth of seven victims who lost their lives in the terror attack on Friday night in Jerusalem.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • Dozens of local worshippers gathered around Natan's house on Saturday evening and lit candles in his memory.
    3 View gallery
    אשר נתן שנהרג בפיגוע בנווה יעקב וזירת האירוע    אשר נתן שנהרג בפיגוע בנווה יעקב וזירת האירוע
    Asher Natan, the site of the terror attack in Jerusalem
    (Photo: AFP, Courtesy of the family)
    Aside from Natan, the names of three other victims were released - the couple Eli (48) and Natali (45) Mizrachi, and Refael Ben Eliyahu (56). An additional victim is a Ukrainian worker.
    The son of Refael Ben Eliyahu, Matan, was severely injured as well, but his condition is improving.
    3 View gallery
    רפאל בן אליה, ואלי ונטלי מזרחי ז"ל    רפאל בן אליה, ואלי ונטלי מזרחי ז"ל
    Eli and Natali Mizrachi and Refael Ben Eliyahu
    (Facebook, courtesy of the family)
    Eli and Natali Mizrachi, who wed just two years ago, died while trying to help those who were injured after the attack, and were shot by the terrorist who was still on the loose.
    Friday night's attack happened at the Neve Ya'akov neighborhood in east Jerusalem, and marked the deadliest in Israel since 2011. The police said the 21-year-old shooter was driving a car and opened fire on worshippers outside a local synagogue that lasted "for several minutes."
    3 View gallery
    מדליקים נרות זיכרון בזירת הפיגוע בנווה יעקב    מדליקים נרות זיכרון בזירת הפיגוע בנווה יעקב
    Children lighting candles in memory of the fallen in the Jerusalem terror attack
    (Photo: Yoav Dudkevitch)
    Only several hours later, on Saturday morning, two men were injured in Jerusalem's City of David, by a 13-year-old terrorist from the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan.
    Comments
    The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.