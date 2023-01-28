Asher Natan,14, identified as the 4th victim in Friday's terror attack

Asher Natan, a 14-year-old boy who lived close by to the Neve Ya'akov synagogue which was attacked, was named the fourth of seven victims who lost their lives in the terror attack on Friday night in Jerusalem.

Dozens of local worshippers gathered around Natan's house on Saturday evening and lit candles in his memory.

3 View gallery Asher Natan, the site of the terror attack in Jerusalem ( Photo: AFP, Courtesy of the family )

Aside from Natan, the names of three other victims were released - the couple Eli (48) and Natali (45) Mizrachi, and Refael Ben Eliyahu (56). An additional victim is a Ukrainian worker.

The son of Refael Ben Eliyahu, Matan, was severely injured as well, but his condition is improving.

3 View gallery Eli and Natali Mizrachi and Refael Ben Eliyahu ( Facebook, courtesy of the family )

Eli and Natali Mizrachi, who wed just two years ago, died while trying to help those who were injured after the attack, and were shot by the terrorist who was still on the loose.

Friday night's attack happened at the Neve Ya'akov neighborhood in east Jerusalem, and marked the deadliest in Israel since 2011. The police said the 21-year-old shooter was driving a car and opened fire on worshippers outside a local synagogue that lasted "for several minutes."

3 View gallery Children lighting candles in memory of the fallen in the Jerusalem terror attack ( Photo: Yoav Dudkevitch )