'Be smart,' visiting ministers tell Israeli leaders

Visiting British and German foreign ministers met on Wednesday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Israel Katz to discuss Israel's response to the unprecedented attack by Iran on Sunday.

"Be smart," they told their hosts, a message Israeli leaders have heard often since Iran launched hundreds of missiles and drones, most of which were successfully shot down even before reaching Israeli airspace, by the IDF's aerial defenses, and with the active participation of the U.S., Britain and Jordan.

The ministers heard from Netanyahu that Israel will make its own decisions about how to defend itself. He thanked the ministers for their countries' support

2 View gallery David Cameron and Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: GPO )

Cameron said it was now apparent Israel planned to retaliate for the Iranian strike but hoped they would do so "in a way that is smart as well as tough and also does as little as possible to escalate this conflict."

I visited Israel to show solidarity following Iran’s appalling attack.



Any response must do as little to escalate this conflict as possible.



As I said to PM @netanyahu and @Israel_Katz today, we must maintain our focus on getting more aid into Gaza and getting hostages out. pic.twitter.com/fNacRUMpVw — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) April 17, 2024





Baerbock said escalation "would serve no one, not Israel's security, not the many dozens of hostages still in the hands of Hamas, not the suffering population of Gaza, not the many people in Iran who are themselves suffering under the regime, and not the third countries in the region who simply want to live in peace."

The ministers were given a comprehensive briefing on the details of humanitarian aid provided to the Gaza Strip and hear from a representative of the military, about the details of the tragic killing of seven WCK workers by the military earlier this month.

2 View gallery Annalena Baerbock and Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: GPO )

Katz discussed the importance of continued international pressure to bring about a release of the hostages held by Hamas and asked his guests to work toward that end in the UN security Council.

The United States, European Union, and G7 group of industrialized nations all announced plans to consider tighter sanctions on Iran, seen as aimed at mollifying Israel and persuading it to rein in its retaliation for the first ever direct Iranian strikes after decades of confrontation by proxy.