IDF names three fallen soldiers in fighting in Gaza

The IDF said on Wednesday that Chief Sergeant First Class Gideon Chay DeRowe, 33 from Tel Aviv was killed in the fighting in northern Gaza Staff Sergeant Eliyahau Haim Emsallem 21 from Ra'anana, and Captain Israel Yudkin. 22 from Kfar Chabad were killed in a separate incident. Since the start of the war 634 IDF soldiers were killed.

