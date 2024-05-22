IDF names three fallen soldiers in fighting in Gaza

Chief Sergeant First Class Gideon Chay DeRowe, 33 from Tel Aviv was killed in the fighting in northern Gaza Staff Sergeant Eliyahau Haim Emsallem 21 from Ra'anana, and Captain Israel Yudkin. 22 from Kfar Chabad were killed in a separate incident

ynet correspondents|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Gaza war
Fallen soldier
The IDF said on Wednesday that Chief Sergeant First Class Gideon Chay DeRowe, 33 from Tel Aviv was killed in the fighting in northern Gaza Staff Sergeant Eliyahau Haim Emsallem 21 from Ra'anana, and Captain Israel Yudkin. 22 from Kfar Chabad were killed in a separate incident. Since the start of the war 634 IDF soldiers were killed.
2 View gallery
ישראל יודקין ז"ל, אלי אליהו אמסלם ז"ל, גדעון חי דירוא ז"לישראל יודקין ז"ל, אלי אליהו אמסלם ז"ל, גדעון חי דירוא ז"ל
Gideon Chay DeRowe, Eliyahau Haim Emsallem, Israel Yudkin
( Photo: IDF)
Yudkin was one of eight brothers, four of whom were serving in the military, either in their compulsory service or in the reserves. News of his death reached is father in New York where he was in mourning for his own dad. His eldest brother Levy is the Chabad emissary in Cyprus where he received the news.
"You said you hoped to be released soon," a friend wrote, "now you have fallen for your country. We will remember you always."
2 View gallery
פעילות כוחות צה"ל בג'באליהפעילות כוחות צה"ל בג'באליה
IDF forces in northern Gaza
(Photo: IDF)
In Ra'anana, Where Emsallem's family settled after immigrating from France, former teachers remembered his smile. "He was a beautiful boy who never took the easy road, despite dealing with a new country and language. He graduated with success. He had always wanted to serve in a fighting unit," his teacher said.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""