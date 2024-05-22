IDF names three fallen soldiers in fighting in Gaza

The IDF said on Wednesday that Chief Sergeant First Class Gideon Chay DeRowe, 33 from Tel Aviv was killed in the fighting in northern Gaza Staff Sergeant Eliyahau Haim Emsallem 21 from Ra'anana, and Captain Israel Yudkin. 22 from Kfar Chabad were killed in a separate incident. Since the start of the war 634 IDF soldiers were killed.
Yudkin was one of eight brothers, four of whom were serving in the military, either in their compulsory service or in the reserves. News of his death reached is father in New York where he was in mourning for his own dad. His eldest brother Levy is the Chabad emissary in Cyprus where he received the news.
"You said you hoped to be released soon," a friend wrote, "now you have fallen for your country. We will remember you always."
In Ra'anana, Where Emsallem's family settled after immigrating from France, former teachers remembered his smile. "He was a beautiful boy who never took the easy road, despite dealing with a new country and language. He graduated with success. He had always wanted to serve in a fighting unit," his teacher said.