Israel to fast track evacuation of some Ethiopian Jews

Israel will fast track the evacuation of some of the Ethiopian Jews waiting in refugee camps in war-torn Ethiopia, Immigration and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano Shata and Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked agreed on Tuesday as fighting between government forces and Tigrayan rebels escalates.

Israel will fast track the evacuation of some of the Ethiopian Jews waiting in refugee camps in war-torn Ethiopia, Immigration and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano Shata and Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked agreed on Tuesday as fighting between government forces and Tigrayan rebels escalates.

Israel will fast track the evacuation of some of the Ethiopian Jews waiting in refugee camps in war-torn Ethiopia, Immigration and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano Shata and Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked agreed on Tuesday as fighting between government forces and Tigrayan rebels escalates.

The evacuees are first-degree relatives of Israeli citizens living in the country and are entitled to immigrate to Israel according to a previous government decision from 2015 that has yet to be fully implemented.

The evacuees are first-degree relatives of Israeli citizens living in the country and are entitled to immigrate to Israel according to a previous government decision from 2015 that has yet to be fully implemented.

The evacuees are first-degree relatives of Israeli citizens living in the country and are entitled to immigrate to Israel according to a previous government decision from 2015 that has yet to be fully implemented.

According to preliminary estimates, the number of evacuees will exceed the 3,000 mark that was stipulated for the year 2021 in the current state budget.

According to preliminary estimates, the number of evacuees will exceed the 3,000 mark that was stipulated for the year 2021 in the current state budget.

According to preliminary estimates, the number of evacuees will exceed the 3,000 mark that was stipulated for the year 2021 in the current state budget.