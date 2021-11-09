Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
25C
Israeli Ethiopians hold pictures of relatives waiting in Ethiopia to immigrate to Israel, in front of Knesset in Jerusalem, March 12, 2018

Israel to fast track evacuation of some Ethiopian Jews

Evacuees are first-degree relatives of Israeli citizens living in the country and are entitled to immigrate to Israel according to a previous government decision from 2015

Sivan Hilaie |
Published: 11.09.21, 18:15
Israel will fast track the evacuation of some of the Ethiopian Jews waiting in refugee camps in war-torn Ethiopia, Immigration and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano Shata and Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked agreed on Tuesday as fighting between government forces and Tigrayan rebels escalates.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • The evacuees are first-degree relatives of Israeli citizens living in the country and are entitled to immigrate to Israel according to a previous government decision from 2015 that has yet to be fully implemented.
    2 צפייה בגלריה
    Israeli Ethiopians hold pictures of relatives waiting in Ethiopia to immigrate to Israel, in front of Knesset in Jerusalem, March 12, 2018     Israeli Ethiopians hold pictures of relatives waiting in Ethiopia to immigrate to Israel, in front of Knesset in Jerusalem, March 12, 2018
    Israeli Ethiopians hold pictures of relatives waiting in Ethiopia to immigrate to Israel, in front of Knesset in Jerusalem, March 12, 2018
    (Photo: AFP)
    According to preliminary estimates, the number of evacuees will exceed the 3,000 mark that was stipulated for the year 2021 in the current state budget.
    The rescue mission does not include thousands of people waiting in refugee camps in Gondar and Addis Ababa whose families in Israel are not close relatives.
    Additionally, only those who appear on the lists approved in 2015 will be able to make Aliyah while others will be forced to stay in Ethiopia and face the war. This may create a situation in which families that have been waiting in camps for many years may be separated as some got married and had children in the meantime.
    2 צפייה בגלריה
    Ethiopian government soldiers ride in the back of a truck on a road near Agula, north of Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia     Ethiopian government soldiers ride in the back of a truck on a road near Agula, north of Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia
    Ethiopian government soldiers ride in the back of a truck on a road near Agula, north of Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia
    (Photo: AP)
    Meanwhile, the Israeli families of some 10,000 Ethiopian Jews are calling for urgent action after it emerged the government is hesitant to launch an operation to rescue the Jewish community stranded in the African country after the fighting between government forces and Tigrayan rebels had escalated.
    Talkbacks for this article 0