3 Palestinians shot dead by Israeli forces overnight in Jerusalem unrest

Three Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces in two separate incidents in East Jerusalem and the Jerusalem area Tuesday night, sparking concerns of growing unrest during the highly volatile Ramadan period.

Rami Hamdan Al-Halhouli , 13, was critically injured during a riot in the Shuafat refugee camp in East Jerusalem during which Palestinians threw Molotov cocktails and shot fireworks directly at Israeli security forces, who responded with gunfire. Al-Halhouli was later pronounced dead upon arrival at Hadassah Mt. Scopus Hospital.

The Palestinians claim that footage from the scene shows the moment of Al-Halhouli’s fatal shooting. Israel Police launched a probe into the incident.

Shortly after, Border Police forces opened fire at five Palestinian suspects who intended to firebomb Israeli vehicles on a road northwest of Jerusalem.

According to Palestinian news agency WAFA, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that its teams dealt with two fatalities and three injuries at the Israeli military checkpoint outside the town of Al-Jib. The two slain individuals were identified as Abdullah Mamoun Assaf, 16, and Zaid Ward Khalaifeh, 23.

The Palestinian health ministry later reported that the three other suspects had been moderately injured.

Meanwhile, Israel's security prisons have heightened security measures in place after a series of unusual incidents on Monday across various facilities, according to information obtained by Ynet.

At Megiddo Prison, 131 security prisoners housed in Wing 6 declined three meal services, arguing that the provided food was inadequate. In response to this atypical event, the Israel Prison Service (IPS) has opted to implement disciplinary actions against all inmates within the wing.

In Ofer Prison, a prisoner fired up fellow inmates to knock on their cell doors and shout "Allahu Akbar" during food distribution in one of the wings. In response, jailers entered multiple cells and restrained the inmates forcibly. Four prisoners were injured in the unrest and required medical care at the facility's clinic.

In a separate wing, a jailer was hurt during a commotion and needed medical attention.