Boy, 12, shot dead by Israeli security forces during riots in Shuafat









Boy, 12, killed in Shuafat amid riots





Clashes broke out in the Shuafat in eastern Jerusalem, on Tuesday during the second evening of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The rioting included throwing Molotov cocktails and firing fireworks directly at Israeli security forces, who returned fire. Rami Hamdan al-Khalhouli, 12, was fatally wounded after throwing fireworks at the security forces. The boy was pronounced dead on Tuesday night upon his arrival at the Hadassah Medical Center on Mount Scopus in Jerusalem. The Police Investigations Department opened an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

The police said in a statement that, following a violent disturbance that took place Monday on the first night of Ramadan, that also included the throwing of Molotov cocktails and fireworks at the security forces operating in the area, reinforced and undercover Border Police forces were deployed to prevent further disturbances.

2 View gallery Riots in Shuafat in eastern Jerusalem

During riots on Tuesday evening, a single shot was fired by a Border Police officer at a suspect who endangered the forces after firing fireworks directly at them, according to an Israel Police statement.

The police said that the suspect was caught, arrested and referred for medical treatment. Magen David Adom reported that the 12-year-old boy was taken to the Hadassah Medical Center- Mount Scopus in critical condition. Upon his arrival at the hospital, he was pronounced dead. According to the police, the riot was dispersed by the security forces with no other casualties.

2 View gallery Rami Hamdan al-Khalhouli, 12, was fatally wounded after throwing fireworks at the security forces

"We will continue to act resolutely against threats and violent rioters. Anyone who endangers the security forces or civilians endangers his life," the Israel Police statement also said.