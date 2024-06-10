'Real option': US is considering unilateral hostage deal with Hamas, NCB reports

Senior officials in U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration have discussed the possibility of negotiating a unilateral deal with Hamas for the release of the five Israeli-American hostages still held in Gaza if the current talks don’t result in a deal, NBC News reported on Monday, citing two current and two former U.S. officials.

According to these officials, such talks would not include Israel and would be conducted through Qatari mediators. The White House declined to comment on the dramatic report.

2 View gallery U.S. President Joe Biden, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photos: Evelyn Hocksrein/Reuters; IDF Spokesperson's Unit; Haim Goldberg/Flash90 )

The Biden administration believes Hamas is holding five U.S. citizens hostage: Edan Alexander, Sagui Dekel-Chen, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Omer Neutra and Keith Siegel. Hamas is also holding the bodies of three other American citizens who were murdered on October 7.

The sources said they don’t know what the United States would offer in return for the release of the hostages. However, they suggested Hamas might have an incentive to reach a deal with the United States, as it could further strain relations between Washington and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

One of the former officials said that internal discussions have taken place regarding whether such a unilateral deal would increase pressure on Netanyahu to agree to some version of the currently proposed deal. A current senior U.S. official noted that the possibility of a unilateral deal remains a "very real option" if the ongoing talks don’t end up in an agreement.

Another NBC report said the operation to rescue the four Israeli hostages from the Nuseirat refugee camp could complicate U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's efforts to promote a hostage deal.

2 View gallery The Israel-American hostages held by Hamas

A U.S. administration official told the network that "the freeing of the hostages has strengthened Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s determination to continue pursuing military operations, rather than agreeing to a cease-fire." This comes ahead of Blinken’s arrival in Israel from Cairo later on Monday.

The senior official also noted Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar might harden his stance following the high number of civilian casualties during the rescue operation. According to the official, some Palestinians were killed after being caught in the crossfire between Hamas terrorists and IDF forces.

Another Biden administration official said Hamas was ultimately responsible for the deaths of Palestinians because it hid hostages in densely populated areas. He added that, while the rescue was welcome, it wasn’t going to change the status quo since a high number of hostages are still being held by the terror group, including the American hostages.