Shin Bet: Iran likely behind delivery of funeral wreath to Hamas hostage's family

Iranian agents are likely behind the delivery of a mourner's wreath to the family home of an Israeli hostage held in the Gaza Strip, the Shin Bet security agency said on Sunday.

The organization said that its initial probe suggests that "the entities behind the delivery of a wreath to the family home of the kidnapped Liri Albag are, with high likelihood, Iranian agents. The investigation of the incident continues."

1 View gallery Liri Albag; the mourner's wreath sent to her family home

Liri Albag, 19, was taken captive by Hamas terrorists from the Nahal Oz military base on October 7. Her mother Shira has become a vocal advocate for a hostage release deal.

Over the weekend, the family received a mourner's wreath with a note reading, "May her memory be blessed (Liri Elbag) we all know that country is above all." Police launched an investigation into the incident.

The Hostage and Missing Families Forum said in a statement that it "strongly condemns the violent behavior against the family of Liri Albag and, under the leadership of the forum's coordinator, an investigation will be launched into the matter until justice is fully served. The forum will continue to fight for the return of Liri, and all other hostages, to their homes for rehabilitation or a dignified burial."