Hamas confirms several of its senior commanders killed

Hamas published a statement on Sunday confirming that Israel had eliminated several senior members of the terrorist organization, including the northern Gaza Regional Brigade commanding officer Ahmed Ghandour, and the head of the organization's rocket firing units, Ayman Siam.

The statement released by Hamas's military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, noted that Ghandour and Siam, alongside "other leaders" in the organization, "rose to positions of prominence and honor in the al-Aqsa Flood operation. We commit to God that we will continue in their path, and their blood will be light for the soldiers and fire for the occupiers. This is the jihad of victory or martyrdom."

2 View gallery Ahmed Ghandour

The dramatic announcement comes on the third day of the pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas, as part of the hostage release deal reached with the terror organization, and about a week and a half after IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari explicitly mentioned the Hamas commanders’ names – claiming that Hamas is trying to "hide" the results of attacks carried out by the IDF against their underground hideouts and other senior members.

In his statement at the time, Hagari referred to reports of "significant" attacks carried out by the IDF and Shin Bet, saying: "Significant attacks were carried out against two different underground facilities. I can’t officially confirm that senior Hamas figures were killed, but it can be said with certainty that the underground facility in which they were located in both attacks was severely damaged."

Hagari's statement was made against the backdrop of publications on the Saudi news outlet Elaph, which has previously interviewed senior Israeli officials. According to these interviews, Hamas "hides the truth about the eliminations," of Ghandour and Siam, as well as its politburo member Rawhi Mushtaha - a name left out of Hamas’ recent statement.

Unverified reports of Ghandour’s death were already published earlier this month, claiming that even though his body wasn’t located, he was killed in an airstrike. Ghandour, who survived several assassination attempts, has been designated as an international terrorist by the U.S. State Department since 2017 and was also involved in the abduction of Gilad Shalit in 2006.

He was one of the few remaining terrorists from the cell that planned and executed Shalit’s kidnapping operation after the IDF eliminated most of them. His son, Mohannad, a member of Hamas's elite Nukhba unit, was killed on October 7 during Hamas’ surprise attack.

According to the IDF, Ghandour took refuge in one of the two underground sites attacked together with Ayman Siam, who served as the head of Hamas's rocket firing units. Like Ghandour, Siyam survived several assassination attempts, and in 2009, his house in Gaza was bombed.