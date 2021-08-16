Israeli family of Italian cable crash survivor says he was 'abducted' by relatives

Five Israeli nationals have been killed and another was critically injured after a cable car plunged in the Stresa-Mottarone in Italian Alps back in May. Five-year-old Eitan Biran, whose family was among 14 people killed in the disaster, was the only passenger who survived.

Eitan's Israeli parents, younger brother and great-grandparents, were all killed in the May 24 accident after a cable snapped on the aerial tram bringing weekend visitors to the top of the Piedmont region's Mottarone mountain.

