Gallant to Netanyahu: One step closer for a multinational force deployment in Gaza

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant achieved significant progress this week during his visit to Washington to bring a multinational force to the Gaza Strip composed of armed personnel from three Arab countries.

Gallant briefed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the War Cabinet, and the IDF Chief of Staff on the progress and intends to continue advancing the initiative.

Initially, the multinational force is supposed to secure the humanitarian aid convoys hijacked by starving Gaza terrorists and the port established in the Gaza Strip. There are no timelines yet for the plan, but there is American support and approval to assist in the dramatic move directly linked to the "Day After" plan that Gallant is pushing for Gaza's future.

Progress in talks between the Americans and Arab states - whose names were not disclosed by the Ministry for fear of complicating the process - is underway against the backdrop of visits by representatives of the IDF and the Defense Ministry under Gallant's guidance in those countries, and ongoing discussions with the American government and CENTCOM (United States Central Command).

The idea is that the United States will lead the multinational force responsible for securing the convoys and delivering humanitarian aid - even if it does not have forces on the ground. According to the plan, this will strengthen elements in the area that are not affiliated with Hamas, and solve the ongoing problem with the Americans.

The Defense Ministry stated that the Americans accepted the idea but are incorporating it into the advancement of the "Day After" plan that Gallant presented almost three months ago. Following Gallant's visit, further discussions took place in Washington, with representatives from the Ministry, the IDF, and the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT).

Gallant published his plan already in early January, emphasizing that "after Hamas, Gaza will not be controlled by Israel, and Israel will not control civilians in the Gaza Strip. Palestinians will govern there, provided they do not pose a threat to the State of Israel and cannot act against it."