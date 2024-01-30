Security forces kill three terrorists in Jenin hospital raid





IDF raid on Jenin hospital





At least three terrorists were killed after escaping into a Jenin hospital, the military said, ahead of a planned terror strike inside Israel mimicking the October 7 Hamas massacre. Anti-terrorist special forces said two of the terrorists were member of Hamas and the third a member of the Islamic Jihad.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

A security official said the forces surrounded the hospital and detained a wanted terrorist who was inside an ambulance at the entrance to the Ibn Sina Specialized Hospital. "They thought we would not reach then there," he said. "This is the same method we know of terror groups. They shoot from behind civilians and hide inside hospitals."

3 View gallery Troops in disguise raid Jenin hospital ( Screenshot )

"Mohammed Jalamneh, 27, who had been in the Jenin Camp for a long period, had contacts with Hamas headquarters abroad and was even wounded when he tried to promote a car bombing attack," the IDF said in a statement. "In addition, Jalamneh transferred weapons and ammunition to terrorists in order to promote shooting attacks, and planned a raid attack inspired by the October 7th massacre. Along with Jalamneh, two additional terrorists who hid inside the hospital were neutralized. Mohammed Ghazawi from the Jenin Camp, a terrorist operative of the Jenin Battalions who was involved in numerous attacks including firing at IDF soldiers in the area, and Basel Ghazawi from the Jenin Camp, Mohammed's brother, an Islamic Jihad terrorist organization operative involved in terror activities in the area," the military said.

3 View gallery Terrorists killed in raid on Jenin hospital

"Jalamneh planned to carry out a terror attack in the immediate future and used the hospital as a hiding place and therefore was neutralized. Israeli security forces will continue to act against any threat that would endanger the security of Israeli civilians."

3 View gallery Troops in disguise raid Jenin hospital ( Screenshot )

Witnesses said the soldiers came in disguised as doctors, nurses and Palestinian women and went up to the third floor where they killed the terrorists using handguns with silencers. Later heavy gunfire was heard near the hospital.

The Ibn Sina Specialized Hospital is a large and relatively new facility built outside the refugee camp, near the entrance to Jenin. The IDF has observed it being used by the terrorists as a shelter from Israeli forces.