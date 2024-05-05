Cabinet votes to shut down Al Jazeera network in Israel

The cabinet on Sunday voted to shut down the Qatari-owned Al Jazeera network's bureau in Israel, which employs 70 people. The decision was approved by a unanimous vote after National Unity Party members stayed away from the meeting.

The cabinet on Sunday voted to shut down the Qatari-owned Al Jazeera network's bureau in Israel, which employs 70 people. The decision was approved by a unanimous vote after National Unity Party members stayed away from the meeting.

The cabinet on Sunday voted to shut down the Qatari-owned Al Jazeera network's bureau in Israel, which employs 70 people. The decision was approved by a unanimous vote after National Unity Party members stayed away from the meeting.

stipulating that the Communications Minister could act to shut down foreign media channels in the country should the prime minister find it is harming Israel, after reviewing at least one security assessment on the issue and conditioned by the approval of the government or Security Cabinet.

stipulating that the Communications Minister could act to shut down foreign media channels in the country should the prime minister find it is harming Israel, after reviewing at least one security assessment on the issue and conditioned by the approval of the government or Security Cabinet.