Bennett begins landmark visit to UAE as Iran tensions surge

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday and will meet its de facto ruler in the highest-level visit since the countries formalized relations last year.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Before taking off from Tel Aviv, Bennett said he and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan would meet on Monday to discuss ways to bolster cooperation and strengthen economic and commercial ties.

4 צפייה בגלריה Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meeting with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi on Sunday ( Photo: GPO )

There was no immediate comment from Abu Dhabi on the visit, which comes at a time of heightened regional tension as world powers try to revive a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

Israel has broached setting up joint defenses with Gulf Arab states that share its concern over Iranian activities. Yet the UAE has also reached out to its Iran, sending its senior national security adviser there last Monday to meet his Iranian counterpart and President Ebrahim Raisi.

A spokesperson for Bennett confirmed the Israeli leader's arrival in Abu Dhabi. A flight-tracking app showed that his El Al Israel Airlines plane flew over Saudi Arabia, a country that does not have diplomatic ties with Israel, en route to the UAE.

4 צפייה בגלריה Bennett's plane flying over Saudi Arabia ( Photo: FlightRadar24 )

Since August 2020, the UAE, followed by Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco, have moved to normalize ties with Israel under a U.S.-sponsored initiative dubbed the "Abraham Accords" after the biblical patriarch revered by Jews, Christians and Muslims.

Bennett's UAE trip is the first visit by an Israeli premier to any of those countries since the accords. Saudi Arabia agreed last year to allow Israel-UAE flights to cross despite the absence of official ties.

4 צפייה בגלריה UAE FM bin Zayed welcoming PM Bennett in Abu Dhabi ( Photo: GPO )

"In just one year since normalizing our relationship, we've already seen the extraordinary potential of the Israel-UAE partnership," Bennett said.

The rapprochement has been condemned by Palestinians, whose diplomacy with Israel stalled in 2014.

Bennett's visit "violates the Arab consensus that is supposed to support the Palestinian cause amid the challenges imposed by the (Israeli) occupation," Wasel Abu Youssef of the umbrella Palestine Liberation Organization told Reuters.

4 צפייה בגלריה UAE ruler Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed ( Photo: Reuters )

An Israeli newspaper reported on Sunday that Israel had declined to sell missile defenses to the UAE due to its Iran links. A policy review could now be called for, Israel Hayom said, suggesting the approval of such sales may help distance the UAE from Tehran.

Israeli and UAE officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment on that report.