Rockets fired on central Israel from Rafah

Rocket alert sirens sounded throughout the center of the country and in the Sharon region on Sunday afternoon. Rocket alerts were activated in Tel Aviv, Hod Hasharon, Petah Tikva, Ra'anana, Herzliya and other localities.
A short time later, Hamas claimed responsibility, announcing that "We fired a large salvo at Tel Aviv in response to the Zionist massacres of civilians." It is the first time in four months that rockets have been fired in the area.
So far, one person is reported slightly injured from falling shrapnel in Herzliya.
Following the rocket fire, explosions were heard in the center of the country, and residents reported "panic and loud booms." Iron Dome fighters successfully intercepted some of the rockets, which were launched from the Gaza Strip, apparently from Rafah, from a launcher located a distance of less than a kilometer from where IDF forces are operating.
Following the barrage, Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir posted on the X platform: "Rafah! Will all power!"