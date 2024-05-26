Rockets fired on central Israel from Rafah

Hamas claims responsibility; Loud booms of interceptions heard in Tel Aviv, throughout the Sharon and Gush Dan areas; Four months since rockets fired on center 

Yoav Zitun|
Rocket alert sirens sounded throughout the center of the country and in the Sharon region on Sunday afternoon. Rocket alerts were activated in Tel Aviv, Hod Hasharon, Petah Tikva, Ra'anana, Herzliya and other localities.
3 View gallery
רסיס של יירוט מעל כפר סבא והרצליהרסיס של יירוט מעל כפר סבא והרצליה
Shrapnel from rocket intercepted over Kfar Saba
(Photo: Michael Zilber, from social media)
A short time later, Hamas claimed responsibility, announcing that "We fired a large salvo at Tel Aviv in response to the Zionist massacres of civilians." It is the first time in four months that rockets have been fired in the area.
So far, one person is reported slightly injured from falling shrapnel in Herzliya.
3 View gallery
יירוט מעל רמת גן יירוט מעל רמת גן
Rockets intercepted above Ramat Gan
(Photo: Tomer Heyman)
3 View gallery
יירוט מעל הוד השרוןיירוט מעל הוד השרון
Rockets intercepted above Hod Hasharon
(Photo: Sinai Dodpor)
Following the rocket fire, explosions were heard in the center of the country, and residents reported "panic and loud booms." Iron Dome fighters successfully intercepted some of the rockets, which were launched from the Gaza Strip, apparently from Rafah, from a launcher located a distance of less than a kilometer from where IDF forces are operating.
Following the barrage, Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir posted on the X platform: "Rafah! Will all power!"
