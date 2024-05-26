Rockets fired on central Israel from Rafah

Rocket alert sirens sounded throughout the center of the country and in the Sharon region on Sunday afternoon. Rocket alerts were activated in Tel Aviv, Hod Hasharon, Petah Tikva, Ra'anana, Herzliya and other localities.

A short time later, Hamas claimed responsibility, announcing that "We fired a large salvo at Tel Aviv in response to the Zionist massacres of civilians." It is the first time in four months that rockets have been fired in the area.

