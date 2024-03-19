IDF concerned over possible West Bank tunnels

The IDF established a special team tasked with locating any offensive tunnels in the West Bank, like those built in Gaza. The team is comprised of engineers, intelligence forces and others after residents of Bat Hefer near Tulkarm reported digging noises near their homes.

In the months since its establishment, additional evidence of shafts and suspicions of tunnels in various areas in the West Bank have emerged. For example, a few weeks ago, a report was received of shafts found in the Hebron hills and near the settlement of Shilo. They were examined and found not to be tunnels. In fact, no offensive tunnels have been identified so far.

"In the past, we have already seen the use of underground facilities for concealment and storage of weapons, and we understand that terrorist organizations are trying to mimic some of the combat methods in Gaza. This issue concerns us greatly," a security official said.

"The primary response is the offensive activity that is carried out frequently, mainly in refugee camps, not only for arresting wanted individuals but also for scanning and targeting terror infrastructure in those areas," he added.

One of the first instances in which the IDF encountered tunnels in the West Bank was in July 2023 in the Jenin refugee camp, when a tunnel measuring dozens of meters was discovered connecting a mosque to aמ apartment in the heart of the refugee camp, that was used by terrorists as a hideout. Since then, the IDF has been operating in refugee camps to locate internal tunnels. Following October 7, forces have been entering refugee camps on a weekly basis.