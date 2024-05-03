Hamas tries to steal Jordanian aid shipment, US says

Matthew Miller, speaking during a press briefing, revealed that Hamas managed to hijack the aid shipment earlier in the week. However, the aid was ultimately recovered and returned to the organization responsible for its distribution.

"The UN is in the process of recovering the goods, or has already recovered them, but Hamas committed an unacceptable act in diverting this aid," Miller emphasized, highlighting the gravity of the situation. He further noted that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) is expected to issue a statement condemning the incident imminently.

