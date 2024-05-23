'My father killed the woman after we finished raping her': terrorist interrogations reveal harrowing details

The Daily Mail revealed on Thursday afternoon transcripts from the interrogations of Jamal Hussein Ahmad Radi, 47, and his son Abdallah, 18, who admitted to raping women during the October 7 invasion of Israel and then murdering them. They also confessed to kidnapping and murdering additional innocent civilians.

The Daily Mail has not yet published the interrogation footage. The report noted that Radi, a father of seven and a Hamas member, was captured last March in the Gaza Strip. He and his son invaded Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7, and according to him, “In each house where we found someone, we either killed them or kidnapped them.”

This article contains disturbing accounts. Discretion is advised.

"In the first house, I found a woman and her husband, and we hit them with fire and killed them…they were in their late 40s," Radi said, according to The Mail.

“She was screaming, she was crying, I did what I did, I raped her. I threatened her with my gun to take her clothes off, I remember she was wearing jean shorts, that's about it. I don't know what happened to her, I was there for fifteen minutes and then I left.”

But according to his son Abdallah, his father killed the woman, as he told investigators: “My father raped her, then I did and then my cousin did and then we left but my father killed the woman after we finished raping her.

“Before this woman, we had raped another girl as well, I killed two people, I raped two people, and I broke into five houses.”

Commenting on the confessions video an IDF spokesperson told The Mail: "Over the past months, we've seen countless evidence of the brutal violence used by Hamas on October 7th, including harrowing acts of gender-based and sexual violence.

"These confessions further prove that any attempt to deny the horrors of October 7th, and discredit the testimonies of witnesses, survivors and freed hostages, is part of a campaign to de-legitimize Israel, and to promote the justification of terrorism."

According to The Mail, the spokesperson added that both father and son were in custody awaiting trial.

The Associated Press published an extensive investigation casting doubt on the accounts of the atrocities that occurred on October 7. The report described how a ZAKA volunteer, Chaim Otmazgin, saw the body of a girl who had been shot to death with her pants pulled down below her waist and thought it was evidence of sexual violence—an assumption that later proved unfounded.

“I couldn’t think of any other option,” he told the AP. The investigation highlighted how incorrect testimonies fueled skepticism and sparked a highly charged debate about the extent of the October 7 events, a debate that continues on social media and in campus protests worldwide.

Some skeptics and Israel critics have collected ZAKA testimonies and others that were proven false to argue that the Israeli government "distorted the facts to justify the war," which resulted in the deaths of more than 35,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials.

The investigation sheds light on the confusion among Israeli emergency responders due to the scale of the massacre carried out on October 7.

ZAKA deployed around 800 volunteers to the south, who entered the kibbutzim only two days after the massacre, according to volunteer Chaim Otmazgin.