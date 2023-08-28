Lebanese TikToker posts clips from Israel-Lebanon border





Abed Saadeh near the old Israel-Lebanon border





Lebanese travel blogger, Abed Saadeh who has over one million followers on TikTok uploaded videos in which he seems to be venturing into restricted areas and even breaching the Lebanon border with Israel.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

2 View gallery Abed Saadeh

In one of the videos that garnered significant attention, Saadeh is seen extending his arm through a fence and saying, "My hand is now in Palestine." However, in practical terms, the Lebanese blogger was standing near the old border fence, which is situated at a distance from the borderline established with the withdrawal of the IDF from the security zone in southern Lebanon in the year 2000. He also claimed that the fence was electrified, but it was not.

In another video, the blogger filmed himself entering the Al-Zani River (known as the Hasbani River on the Israeli side) near the village of Rajar. He stood at its center and explained, "Right here is where 'the Blue Line' passes." According to Saada, "The border actually runs in the middle of the river, and people are forbidden to cross it." Immediately afterward, he seems to cross the river.

2 View gallery Lebanese blogger Abed Saadeh

In a subsequent segment of the video, Saadeh is seen climbing up to the bank on the other side, standing with a Lebanese flag, and saying, "I am now standing on the occupied land of Palestine," despite the fact that the Israeli territory is to the south of the area where he was filming.

The blogger's clear objective is to garner as many views, comments, and shares as possible by creating provocative content involving his proximity to the Israeli border.