PA delegation visits grieving family of Israeli Druze returned by militants

Mahmoud al-Habbash, the religious affairs adviser to PA President Mahmoud Abbas, headed the delegation and said earlier on Friday the kidnapping was "shameful and diverged from the teachings of Islam, and those who don't agree can seek out a different religion."

Some Palestinians took umbrage at Habbash's remarks, accusing the PA of giving in to Israel's demands without acting to retrieve the bodies of Palestinian militants held by Israel.

