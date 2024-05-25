Hamas claims to have kidnapped soldiers in Jabaliah, IDF spokesperson denies it

Hamas claimed in an official statement published on Sunday shortly after midnight, that they "lured" soldiers into a tunnel in the Jabaliah refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, where operatives managed to kill the soldiers and abduct their bodies. However, in an unusual statement, the IDF spokesperson clarified that "there is no incident of soldier abduction."

Hamas publishes psychological terror video ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Along with the statement, the terrorist organization released a video showing what appears to be a body in dark clothes with many bloodstains, being dragged on the ground, with images of military equipment, including helmets, vests, and rifles.

Hamas' military wing spokesperson Abu Obeida, also claimed that "our fighters carried out a complex operation in the northern Gaza Strip on Saturday afternoon and ambushed a Zionist force inside a tunnel in the Jabaliyah camp." Hamas's political bureau member, Mahmoud al-Zahar, stated that "Al-Qassam and the Palestinian resistance made promises to the people and today they are fulfilling their promises."

This is not the first time Hamas has published psychological terror videos and false statements aimed to confuse and harass the public. The terrorist organization also claimed "victory over the Zionists," and conveyed messages condemning Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government.

Ella and Dafna Elyakim ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Earlier this month, Hamas released a short video of the captive Nadav Popplewell, 51, who was abducted from Kibbutz Nirim in the October 7 massacre. In the video, Popplewell appears to be suffering from an injury to his face. It was not possible to determine when the short video was filmed. At the time, the family asked the media not to publish the video.

Last week, the IDF spokesperson released a psychological terror video filmed by Hamas terrorists, showing Ella Elyakim, 8, who was abducted on October 7 with her sister Dafna Elyakim, 15, and released with her sister after 51 days in captivity, speaking to the camera.